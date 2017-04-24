Legends of Golf5 hours ago

Vijay Singh ends long victory drought with help from partner Carlos Franco

By
RIDGEDALE, MO - APRIL 22: Vijay Singh tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge at Top of the Rock on April 22, 2017 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

Vijay Singh tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf that he won with partner Carlos Franco. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

Ryan Young

Vijay Singh once had been among the game’s most prolific winners, his resume including 34 PGA Tour victories, another nine on the European Tour and five on the Asian Tour. Then he tapped out.

Singh, 54, won the Deutsche Bank Championship in the fall of 2008 and followed with 178 straight tournaments without a victory, 166 of them on the PGA Tour, 12 on the PGA Tour Champions.

But on Sunday, in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., of all places, he found what he was missing: Carlos Franco.

Franco, a Paraguayan with four PGA Tour victories, holed an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole to give him and Singh a victory in the PGA Tour Champions team event.

The pair posted a 12-under 42 on the Top of the Rock par-3 course and finished at 15-under in the the event shortened by inclement weather to 36 holes.

The teams of Paul Goydos/Kevin Sutherland, Corey Pavin/Duffy Waldorf, and Fred Funk/Jeff Sluman tied for second a stroke behind.

A day earlier, Allen Doyle and Hubert Green won the Legends Division for players 65 and older.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Don’t Forget The Good Parts Of Tiger Woods’ 2016-17 Season

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

FedEx Playoffs: Second Chance For Some

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship: Tiger Takes Control

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship: Yang Captures First Major

Golf News & Tours

Hawks Eye: And The Winner Is...

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship: Woods' Lead Cut In Half

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursPGA Championship: Yang Captures First Major
    Golf News & ToursFedEx Playoffs: Second Chance For Some
    Golf News & ToursHawks Eye: And The Winner Is...