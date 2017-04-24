Vijay Singh ends long victory drought with help from partner Carlos Franco

Pinterest Vijay Singh tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf that he won with partner Carlos Franco. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) Ryan Young

Vijay Singh once had been among the game’s most prolific winners, his resume including 34 PGA Tour victories, another nine on the European Tour and five on the Asian Tour. Then he tapped out.

Singh, 54, won the Deutsche Bank Championship in the fall of 2008 and followed with 178 straight tournaments without a victory, 166 of them on the PGA Tour, 12 on the PGA Tour Champions.

But on Sunday, in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., of all places, he found what he was missing: Carlos Franco.

Franco, a Paraguayan with four PGA Tour victories, holed an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole to give him and Singh a victory in the PGA Tour Champions team event.

The pair posted a 12-under 42 on the Top of the Rock par-3 course and finished at 15-under in the the event shortened by inclement weather to 36 holes.

The teams of Paul Goydos/Kevin Sutherland, Corey Pavin/Duffy Waldorf, and Fred Funk/Jeff Sluman tied for second a stroke behind.

A day earlier, Allen Doyle and Hubert Green won the Legends Division for players 65 and older.

