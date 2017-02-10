Vegas takes a hatchet to Tiger Woods' Masters odds following latest injury setback

Kevin Malone taught us that if anyone gives you 10,000 to one on anything, you take it. While he's not at "John Mellencamp winning an Oscar" odds yet, Tiger Woods' Masters prospects are trending in that direction.

Following his latest injury setback -- one that will sideline him for the upcoming Genesis Open and Honda Classic -- Vegas has inflated the 14-time major winner's 2017 chances of winning a fifth time at Augusta National. According to Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Superbook, the 41-year-old Woods is now listed at 100-1.

For context, after mixed results in return at the Hero World Challenge, Woods' Masters odds jumped to 20-1, trailing just seven players in the world.

The downgrade makes sense; there's a possibility Woods doesn't even tee it up at Augusta National this spring. Moreover, his recent play hasn't inspired much conviction in a return to formidability.

That said, 100-1? The man does have four green jackets. I suppose there are worse ways to wager $10.

