phil.png
Viral Video

Watch Phil Mickelson thank Monterey Peninsula members for letting tour use their course

19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Tiger Woods of the United States loses his driver after a poor tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Vegas takes a hatchet to Tiger Woods' Masters odds following latest injury setback

an hour ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 09: Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark plays her second shot on the 10th hole during the delayed second round of the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 9, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
News

Danish player goes caddie-less, leads Vic Open

2 hours ago
Tiger Woodsan hour ago

Vegas takes a hatchet to Tiger Woods' Masters odds following latest injury setback

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Tiger Woods of the United States loses his driver after a poor tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Tiger Woods of the United States loses his driver after a poor tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Kevin Malone taught us that if anyone gives you 10,000 to one on anything, you take it. While he's not at "John Mellencamp winning an Oscar" odds yet, Tiger Woods' Masters prospects are trending in that direction.

Following his latest injury setback -- one that will sideline him for the upcoming Genesis Open and Honda Classic -- Vegas has inflated the 14-time major winner's 2017 chances of winning a fifth time at Augusta National. According to Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Superbook, the 41-year-old Woods is now listed at 100-1.

For context, after mixed results in return at the Hero World Challenge, Woods' Masters odds jumped to 20-1, trailing just seven players in the world.

The downgrade makes sense; there's a possibility Woods doesn't even tee it up at Augusta National this spring. Moreover, his recent play hasn't inspired much conviction in a return to formidability.

That said, 100-1? The man does have four green jackets. I suppose there are worse ways to wager $10.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTiger Woods pulls out of Genesis Open, Honda Classi…
    The LoopNotah Begay III: Tiger Woods' workouts "dr…
    The LoopTiger Woods' former coach: Woods "unlikely…