Vegas gives Cameron Champ, who's only two shots back at U.S. Open, 100/1 odds

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 16: Amateur Cameron Champ of the United States and caddie Jake Goodman celebrate after finishing on the 18th green during the second round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 16, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
ERIN, Wis. -- The early winner through two days at the 2017 U.S. Open? Vegas.

Two of the three most popular bets -- Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm -- won't be teeing it up this weekend, their Thursday struggles ultimately dooming their chances. The books aren't totally out of the woods -- Rickie Fowler, the second-most wagered player, is a shot back of the leaders -- but it appears the house has won again. It always does.

But it's not too late to throw down a sawbuck or two on the Erin Hills action. Here are the updated odds from Jeff Sherman, manager of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, for the 2017 U.S. Open

A tad interesting that Paul Casey is ahead of Brooks Koepka, as the 27-year-old has seven top-15 finishes in his last 12 major appearances. And poor Brian Harman. Cat's the 36-hole co-leader, and only garners 15/1 odds. Forget that he has a win and five top 10s this season; would you bet against a guy who's made two aces in one round?

But the biggest surprise is Cameron Champ, the amateur sitting two shots back and averaging 340 yards off the tee. Apparently Vegas has no love for the Cinderella story, listing the Texas A&M product at 100/1 odds.

We know the obstacles ahead for Champ, and clearly the sharps in Vegas are sharps for a reason. But still, 100-to-1? We never condone gambling...but if you're trying to take the next few years off of work, here's your chance.

