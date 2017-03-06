MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Jordan Spieth moves his ball after getting a ruling from PGA TOUR Rules Official Ken Tackett after his ball was hit by Sam Brazel&#39;s ball in a greenside bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Rules

We asked for your reactions to the new rules of golf. Here are the results

3 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Dustin Johnson of United States holds the trophy during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 05, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Gambling

Vegas makes Dustin Johnson a (slight) Masters favorite following his WGC-Mexico Championship win

27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 01: Magnolia Lane&#39;s 60 magnolia trees and the clubhouse are seen at Augusta National Golf Club before The Masters on April 1, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Missing Links

The road to the Masters has become 'golf's version of March Madness'

2 hours ago
Gambling27 minutes ago

Vegas makes Dustin Johnson a (slight) Masters favorite following his WGC-Mexico Championship win

By
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Dustin Johnson of United States holds the trophy during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 05, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/STR
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Dustin Johnson of United States holds the trophy during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 05, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson is currently the best golfer in the world. He's currently the hottest golfer in the world. And now, he's also the Masters favorite.

DJ probably would be at the top of most people's picks to win at Augusta National, but it's official according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Westgate's golf oddsmaker, Jeff Sherman, released these updated lines with Johnson leading the way at 6-to-1 odds following his latest win at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Johnson had moved to 8/1 (down from 10/1) following a victory in his previous start at Riviera that moved him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Johnson has a T-6 and a T-4 in his past two Masters starts.

Jordan Spieth, who finished T-12 in Mexico, remained at 13/2. Spieth, who has a win and two runner-ups in three trips to Augusta National, had been the tournament favorite and was listed as low as 6/1 following his four-shot win at Pebble Beach.

RELATED: A Vegas oddsmaker explains how golf betting lines are set

Rory McIlroy, who finished T-7 in his 2017 PGA Tour debut, moved back to 10/1 after briefly moving to 12/1. McIlroy will be trying to complete the career Grand Slam next month at Augusta National.

Hideki Matsuyama slipped to 15/1 following his T-25 in Mexico and Justin Rose was downgraded to 20/1 after his T-38. Jason Day (12/1) remained the same after pulling out before the event with a double ear infection and the flu. Tiger Woods remained 100/1 despite there being no updates on his status after withdrawing from three events with back spasms.

The two golfers who have caused the biggest betting line shifts since Westgate's opening odds on Aug. 1 are two players who figured prominently in Mexcio City. Both Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm were originally listed at 80/1, but after a T-5 and a T-3, respectively, they are both now 25/1 with Rahm moving all the way from 40/1.

After tying for the lead with Johnson on the 15th hole, back-to-back three-putts derailed Rahm. Still, the 22-year-old who picked up his first PGA Tour win earlier this year at Torrey Pines tweeted this after:

We wouldn't mind seeing that either. And with each passing week, the odds of it happening keep improving.

RELATED: The clubs Dustin Johnson used to win in Mexico City

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJordan Spieth is the clear favorite to win the Mast…
    The LoopOnly Jordan Spieth has better Masters odds than Hid…
    The LoopDustin Johnson's Masters odds get a major adjus…