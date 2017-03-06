Vegas makes Dustin Johnson a (slight) Masters favorite following his WGC-Mexico Championship win

Dustin Johnson is currently the best golfer in the world. He's currently the hottest golfer in the world. And now, he's also the Masters favorite.

DJ probably would be at the top of most people's picks to win at Augusta National, but it's official according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Westgate's golf oddsmaker, Jeff Sherman, released these updated lines with Johnson leading the way at 6-to-1 odds following his latest win at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Johnson had moved to 8/1 (down from 10/1) following a victory in his previous start at Riviera that moved him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Johnson has a T-6 and a T-4 in his past two Masters starts.

Jordan Spieth, who finished T-12 in Mexico, remained at 13/2. Spieth, who has a win and two runner-ups in three trips to Augusta National, had been the tournament favorite and was listed as low as 6/1 following his four-shot win at Pebble Beach.

Rory McIlroy, who finished T-7 in his 2017 PGA Tour debut, moved back to 10/1 after briefly moving to 12/1. McIlroy will be trying to complete the career Grand Slam next month at Augusta National.

Hideki Matsuyama slipped to 15/1 following his T-25 in Mexico and Justin Rose was downgraded to 20/1 after his T-38. Jason Day (12/1) remained the same after pulling out before the event with a double ear infection and the flu. Tiger Woods remained 100/1 despite there being no updates on his status after withdrawing from three events with back spasms.

The two golfers who have caused the biggest betting line shifts since Westgate's opening odds on Aug. 1 are two players who figured prominently in Mexcio City. Both Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm were originally listed at 80/1, but after a T-5 and a T-3, respectively, they are both now 25/1 with Rahm moving all the way from 40/1.

After tying for the lead with Johnson on the 15th hole, back-to-back three-putts derailed Rahm. Still, the 22-year-old who picked up his first PGA Tour win earlier this year at Torrey Pines tweeted this after:

We wouldn't mind seeing that either. And with each passing week, the odds of it happening keep improving.

