Vanderbilt earns top seed at NCAAs, hopes to end the doubt about whether a No. 1 seed can win it all

Congratulations Vanderbilt! Well, at least we think.

With a five-over 293, the low round Monday at Rich Harvest Farms, the SEC champions and No. 4 ranked team in the country ran away from the rest of the field for 72 holes of stroke play, shooting a 13-under 1,139. Vandy outpaced runner-up Oklahoma by 12 strokes to gain the top seed entering the match-play portion of the championship, where they’ll face UNLV in the morning quarterfinals tilt.

“We got off to a good start and I thought that was really important,” said Vanderbilt men's coach Scott Limbaugh. “In these final rounds of tournaments you really want to get your feet on the ground. We came into the final round in a good spot but you still don’t want to be in a position where it is a dog fight the whole way, so I was proud of how we hung in there.”

Before just allowing Limbaugh’s squad parade into the championship match, however, it’s important to note that not once since match-play was adopted for the 2009 championship has the top seed actually ever won the title.

While such history is certainly likely to get Vanderbilt’s attention, it would appear the Commodores have the edge moving along in match play. Vandy won its first SEC title last month with the tournament using match play for the first time to determine its champion. This is also the third straight season in which Vandy has reached match play at NCAAs

Indeed, of the eight schools advancing on Monday, Oklahoma, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Oregon, USC, Baylor and UNLV joining Vandy, all but Baylor has previously gotten this far at nationals.

Illinois is making match play for a record fifth straight year. Oregon is looking to defending its 2016 NCAA title, earned on its home course in Eugene. The Ducks needed a furious rally, led by Ryan Gronlund who made birdies on his four final holes, to help push themselves back into match play.

Slipping out of the top eight on the final 18 holes were Virginia and LSU.

Quarterfinal action is set for Tuesday morning.

1 Vanderbilt vs. 8 UNLV 4 Oklahoma State vs. 5 Oregon 2 Oklahoma vs. 7 Baylor 3 Illinois vs. USC

