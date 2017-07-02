Vandals that destroyed Golf Club of Houston's greens caught

Last week we relayed the story that, for the third time since 2016, the Golf Club of Houston -- home to the Shell Houston Open -- was vandalized. Beginning in January of last year, the course's greens have been victim to ATV joyrides, the carts leaving doughnuts and tire tracks on the venue's beautiful greens:

Luckily, according to a report from Golf Advisor, the culprits have been caught.

Brian Buckner, the director of agronomy for the club, saw the ATV captured on security cameras the very next day, as two teenage boys returned to the scene of the crime. An off-duty police officer followed the duo home, giving the club the chance to file a report.

The parents of the boys have promised to repay the club for damage. Better yet, according to Buckner, the 16th green -- the latest victim of the prank -- has already been repaired.

