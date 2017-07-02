News4 hours ago

Vandals that destroyed Golf Club of Houston's greens caught

By

Last week we relayed the story that, for the third time since 2016, the Golf Club of Houston -- home to the Shell Houston Open -- was vandalized. Beginning in January of last year, the course's greens have been victim to ATV joyrides, the carts leaving doughnuts and tire tracks on the venue's beautiful greens:

Luckily, according to a report from Golf Advisor, the culprits have been caught.

Brian Buckner, the director of agronomy for the club, saw the ATV captured on security cameras the very next day, as two teenage boys returned to the scene of the crime. An off-duty police officer followed the duo home, giving the club the chance to file a report.

The parents of the boys have promised to repay the club for damage. Better yet, according to Buckner, the 16th green -- the latest victim of the prank -- has already been repaired.

GolfAdvisor.com

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

The defending champ and a returning standout climb into contention at Olympia Fields

Golf News & Tours

Kirk Triplett leads Kenny Perry by one as records continue to fall

Golf News & Tours

Tommy Fleetwood wins in France, does nothing to hurt his status as a British Open favorite

Golf News & Tours

David Lingmerth leads for third straight round at the Quicken Loans National

Golf News & Tours

Golfer who withdrew from U.S. Open qualifying after airlines lost clubs again victim of misplaced bag

Related
Golf News & ToursTommy Fleetwood wins in France, does nothing to hur…
Golf News & ToursThe defending champ and a returning standout climb …
Golf News & ToursDavid Lingmerth leads for third straight round at t…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection