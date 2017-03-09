Valspar Championship8 hours ago

Valspar: Jim Herman leads by 2

PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Jim Herman prepares to putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Jim Herman prepares to putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Jim Herman made nine birdies in a bogey-free round of 62 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Herman, who won the Shell Houston Open last year, is two ahead of Henrik Stenson and Russell Henley, who each shot seven-under par 64s on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

Defending champion Charl Schwartzel opened with a one-under 70, while Justin Thomas, a winner of three PGA Tour events already this year, shot and even-par 71 and Bubba Watson a two-over 73.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Photos: At The British Open

Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Stricker, MacKenzie tie for second-round lead

Golf News & Tours

Jim Herman, who shot 62 in Round 1, playing this week because GE's Jack Welch talked him into it

Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Schwartzel beats Haas in a playoff

Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Schwartzel beats Haas on first playoff hole

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursJim Herman, who shot 62 in Round 1, playing this we…
    Golf News & ToursPhotos: At The British Open
    Golf News & ToursValspar: Schwartzel beats Haas in a playoff