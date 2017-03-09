Valspar: Jim Herman leads by 2

Jim Herman made nine birdies in a bogey-free round of 62 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Herman, who won the Shell Houston Open last year, is two ahead of Henrik Stenson and Russell Henley, who each shot seven-under par 64s on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

Defending champion Charl Schwartzel opened with a one-under 70, while Justin Thomas, a winner of three PGA Tour events already this year, shot and even-par 71 and Bubba Watson a two-over 73.

