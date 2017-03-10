Valspar Championship4 hours ago

Valspar: Hadwin takes lead with 64

PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 10: Adam Hadwin reacts after a birdie putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 10, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Mike Lawrie

Adam Hadwin reacts after a birdie putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Canadian Adam Hadwin, who shot a 59 in the CareerBuilder Challenge in January, went low again on Friday, shooting a seven-under par 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Valspar Championship.

Hadwin birdied the first five holes on his back nine on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., and added a sixth birdie on the 17th hole for a back-nine of 29.

“I just hit a lot of quality iron shots,” he said. “I hit it real solid, which is the key when the wind picks up. If I can continue to do that this weekend I’ll have a chance. I was walking down the fairway, thinking to myself, ‘man, it’s been nice to hit a bunch of greens and kind of stress-free pars and birdies instead of the scrambling I have been doing.’”

First-round leader Jim Herman followed his opening-round of 62 with an even-par 71 that has him trailing Hadwin by a stroke. South African Tyrone Van Aswegen had a 65 and is two behind, while Henrik Stenson of Sweden shot an even-par 71 to fall three behind.

Among those to miss the cut were Justin Thomas, winner of three tournaments this season, who shot a 74; Ernie Els, who shot 73; and Bubba Watson, who bogeyed his last two holes and shot even-par 71.

