Valspar Championship6 hours ago

Valspar: Hadwin in control, leads Cantlay by four

PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 11: Adam Hadwin of Canada hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 11, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Canadian Adam Hadwin shot a four-under par 67 in the third round on Saturday to open a four-stroke lead in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Hadwin, 29, had four birdies in a bogey-free round that game him a 54-hole lead for the second time in 2017. At the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif., in January, Hadwin shot 59 at La Quinta Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the final round. On Sunday there, he shot 70 and finished second, a stroke behind winner Hudson Swafford.

“I learned a ton,” he said of his experience in the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge. “I was right there the whole day and I gave myself a chance to win coming down to the last two, three holes. And that’s really my mindset, even coming out today and will be going out tomorrow. If I can have a chance coming down the 18th hole I’m going to be really happy with the way I played, whether I’ve got to be five-under or two over. I just want a chance to win.”

Patrick Cantlay, once a prospective star, posted a second straight round of five-under 66 to climb into second place in only his second PGA Tour start since November, 2014. Cantlay, 24, tied for 47th in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am last month in his return from a debilitating back injury and the death of his caddie and best friend Chris Roth.

RELATED: Patrick Cantlay has an interesting decision to make on how to play Sunday at Valspar

Jim Herman, who began the round trailing Hadwin by a stroke, fell five behind after his even-par round of 71.

Henrik Stenson, who began the round trailing Hadwin by three, now trails by seven after posting a 71.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

3 Things Ruining Your Game

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Moriarty: Monterey Moment

Golf News & Tours

John Strege: Monday Qualifier: February 15

Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Haas leads by one, Spieth shoots into relevance

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Hadwin takes lead with 64

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursValspar: Haas leads by one, Spieth shoots into rele…
    Golf News & ToursMoriarty: Monterey Moment
    Golf News & ToursPGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: AT&T Pebble Beach Nation…