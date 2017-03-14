Must Reads
bryson-dechambeau-us-open-2016.jpg

What Bryson DeChambeau can do to right a rocky rookie year

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Our advice to Tony Romo: Quit football, concentrate on golf

Tiger-Woods-Nick-Laham-Hero.jpg

What if this is the end?

Attas Punch shaft3 hours ago

UST Mamiya Attas Punch shaft brings stability, mid-launch, penetrating ballflight

New design uses special "Nanoalloy" material to enhance structure of polymers at nanotechnology level
By
ATTAS Punch-6S copy.jpg

UST Mamiya’s Attas Punch is the latest in the company’s line of shafts geared to a firmer, more stable flex profile combined with more feel. It’s a challenging combination of characteristics, but the key is the use of a new alloy material developed at the molecular level.

According to UST Mamiya’s Danny Le, the Attas Punch is designed for players looking for “a mid launch with a penetrating ballflight.” While that description sounds like it’s geared exclusively to higher swing speeds, the Attas Punch does offer an SR flex in addition to S and X flexes at two different weights. It’s also comes standard at a 47-inch length so players can choose a longer length shaft if that better fits their swing and physical profile. Of course, the best way to understand the advantages of a new shaft is work with one of Golf Digest's top fitters.

Le says the key components to the Attas Punch are T1100G and material called “Nanoalloy,” a material developed through nanotechnology or the science of enhancing the strength of a structure at the molecular level through particles that can be ultra-small (one-billionth of a meter).

According to Toray Industries, UST Mamiya’s partner in developing the shaft material, "Nanoalloy" redefines the structure of the polymers in the shaft material by realigning them to make a more consistently stable structure with less material. There is this description of "Nanoalloy" from Toray's website:

"[The] technology can give the alloy characteristics that defy conventional wisdom of existing polymers: while the alloy displays the qualities of strong and rigid plastic in ordinary use, it changes its shape like rubber and absorbs the shock when external force is applied at the time of impact of rapid and strong shock."

Using this material throughout the shaft is designed to improve feel, as well as giving the shaft the capability to more consistently recover during the forces of the swing.

The Attas Punch is available through UST Mamiya’s network of TSPX fitters only.

Trending Now
Golf Equipment

Fujikura ATMOS shaft brings three ball-flight options but one consistent feel in the hands

The Loop

DeChambeau! Cobra bringing two single-length iron sets to market—plus two standard-length sets, too

Golf Equipment

Directed Force putter is balanced to match your lie angle

Golf Equipment

Q&A: Masters champion Danny Willett on resisting the urge to tinker with his equipment

Golf Equipment

This cutting-edge golf shaft was built specifically for average golfers

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf EquipmentDirected Force putter is balanced to match your lie…
    Golf EquipmentFujikura ATMOS shaft brings three ball-flight optio…
    Golf EquipmentQ&A: Masters champion Danny Willett on resistin…