The Donald made as much news for his expanding involvement in golf as he did anything in 2014. The 68-year-old purchased Ireland&#39;s Doonbeg G.C. and Scotland&#39;s Turnberry Resort, earned praise from tour pros for his renovated Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Florida and saw Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey get awarded the 2022 PGA Championship. Meanwhile, his highly anticipated contribution to public golf, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, is scheduled to open in spring 2015 and he has hired Tiger Woods to design a second Trump course in Dubai.
Golfer-in-Chief

President Trump to team up with Japanese Prime Minster in golf round

7 minutes ago
week-in-instagrams-20170206.jpg
Social Media

The Week In Instagrams: 02.06.17

9 minutes ago
135976042JL113_AT_T_Pebble_
Celebrity Golfers

What's next for Bill Belichick after winning a fifth Super Bowl? A golf trip to Pebble Beach

an hour ago
U.S. Open2 hours ago

USGA adds $2 million to 2017 U.S. Open purse for record payout

ERIN, WI - AUGUST 29: The US Open Trophy on the 15th tee during the USGA Media Day at Erin Hills Golf Course the venue for the 2017 US Open Championship on August 29, 2016 in Erin, Wisconsin. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon
ERIN, WI - AUGUST 29: The US Open Trophy on the 15th tee during the USGA Media Day at Erin Hills Golf Course the venue for the 2017 US Open Championship on August 29, 2016 in Erin, Wisconsin. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Not that golfers need extra incentive to compete in the U.S. Open. But for those that make the cut at Erin Hills this summer, life just got a little richer.

The USGA confirmed this weekend it's adding $2 million to the purse for this year's tournament, bumping the total prize money to a whopping $12 million. The figure surpasses the Players Championship and PGA Championship (each at $10.5 million) as the biggest payout in golf.

"When you look at the USGA championships, by and large just about any way you look at, they’re the most important championships not only in the U.S. but in the world," Mike Davis, USGA executive director/CEO, said on Saturday prior to the USGA Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. "And we talked about that and said the purses really should reflect that.”

RELATED: A fundamental overhaul of the Rules of Golf is expected to be revealed in March

The winner's share will see a significant raise as well. Last season, Dustin Johnson received $1.8 million for his efforts at Oakmont. This year's champion will take home $2.16 million.

It's a large spike from what the purse stood just a decade ago. In 2003, the U.S. Open's total prize was $6 million. The tournament received $1 million boosts in 2014 (from $8 million to $9 million) and 2015 ($10 million).

The men aren't the only ones to see an increase in pay. The USGA also said this year's U.S. Women's Open purse at Trump National Bedminster will be $5 million, up from 2016's $4.5 million.

"It’s not something you’re going to see the organization way out in front of in terms of promoting this," Davis remarked. "But we feel it’s important.”

The 2017 U.S. Open will begin on June 15. It will mark the tournament's debut at Erin Hills, which opened in 2006 and hosted the 2008 U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links and 2011 U.S. Amateur.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & Tours2017 Open to Erin Hills, '19 to Pebble Beach
    Golf Tours NewsMatt Ginella: The USGA Goes With Erin Hills
    The LoopUSGA to honor former president Judy Bell with Bob J…