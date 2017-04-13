170413-oleary-hagestad-th.jpg
ERIN, WI - JULY 01: General view of the front entrance to the Irish Pub at Erin Hills Golf Course on July 1, 2016 in Erin, Wisconsin. The course is set to host the 2017 US Open. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open to air 45 hours of live coverage from Erin Hills

an hour ago
2017 U.S. Open to air 45 hours of live coverage from Erin Hills

Joe Robbins
One of the few complaints lobbied at the Masters is that, compared to modern sports broadcasts, the tournament restricts its coverage of the event. That won't be an issue at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Fox Sports will air over 45 hours of live coverage from Erin Hills this June across Fox, FS1, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports Go. Additionally, the USGA will provide streaming coverage from Wisconsin on USOpen.com and its app.

“Fox Sports continues to enhance and expand its coverage of our championships through its commitment and innovation,” said USGA executive director and CEO Mike Davis in a press release. “Fans will be able to witness the greatness of the game and be engaged throughout the year with live digital streaming across all USGA platforms.”

The first two days will air on FS1 from 11 AM to 6 PM EDT, followed by FOX handling the next three hours of coverage. The weekend action will also be on Fox, running from 11 AM to 8 PM. Regarding streaming, digital coverage includes two featured groups and a featured-holes channel during the first two days of play.

The 2017 U.S. Open begins on June 15. The tournament is making its debut at Erin Hills, located 35 miles outside of Milwaukee.

