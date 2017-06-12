Must Reads
June 12, 2017

U.S. Open 2017 Leader board

Up-to-the-minute leader board and other scoring information for the 2017 U.S. Open tournament
June 12-18, 2017, Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin

U.S. Open tee times & pairings | The Making of Erin Hills | Erin Hills Course Tour | More U.S. Open Information

The U.S. Open heads to Wisconsin's Erin Hills this year for the 117th edition of the national championship. It's the second time in three years the host site has never held a U.S. Open before and the fourth time since 2002. Erin Hills should prove to be a stiff test, playing at more than 7,600 yards and at a par 72 for the first time since the 1992 U.S. Open. It's also, surprisingly, the first time that the USGA's marquee event will be held in the state of Wisconsin. Defending champion Dustin Johnson looks to become the first repeat winner since Curtis Strange in 1988-'89.

TV Coverage

Fox Sports 1 will carry live coverage Thursday and Friday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. FOX will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:00 AM.

