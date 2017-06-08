The Road To Erin Hills3 hours ago

U.S. Open has its first WD and it's not Phil Mickelson

By
ryan-moore-dean-deluca-2017.jpg
Stacy Revere

The 117th U.S. Open had its first official withdraw on Thursday as the USGA announced that Ryan Moore will not be playing due to an injury that the Associated Press is reporting as a shoulder strain.

Jeremy Moore, Ryan’s brother and manager, told the AP that the Ryder Cupper (above) that the injury is minor, but that doctors have recommended he take time off to let it properly heal.

Moore’s replacement at Erin Hills, coincidentally, is one of his closest friends, Michael Putnam. The two grew up together outside Seattle. Putnam was the first alternate at the 36-hole qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, after missing a 4-for-3 playoff on Tuesday morning for the final spots into the major.

This will be Putnam’s fifth U.S. Open. His best prior finish was T-45 at Congressional in 2011.

Moore had played 18 straight major championships dating back to the 2012 PGA Championship.

RELATED: Results from U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

2017 U.S. Open Local and Sectional Qualifying Results

Golf News & Tours

One and Only

Golf News & Tours

All's well that ends well as Steve Stricker qualifies for U.S. Open in his native Wisconsin

Golf News & Tours

Former winner Geoff Ogilvy explains why he passed on playing his way into this year's U.S. Open

Golf News & Tours

The USGA just gave Phil Mickelson a chance to still play in the U.S. Open (sort of)

Related
Golf News & ToursAll's well that ends well as Steve Stricker qua…
Golf News & Tours2017 U.S. Open Local and Sectional Qualifying Resul…
Golf News & ToursFormer winner Geoff Ogilvy explains why he passed o…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection