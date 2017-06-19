My little sister texted me during the U.S. Open about a topic a lot of people have probably had on their minds, “Is Brooks Koepka hot, or is it just me?”

No, Chloe, it’s not just you. It’s all of us.

Even the commentators on Fox have been talking about his biceps, making note of how much he’s been working out, and Twitter has been showing Koepka a lot of love. There's been plenty of swooning.

Maybe you haven’t noticed Koepka because he’s kept a relatively low profile on tour and hasn’t won a major until now. But now he’s working out all the time with Dustin Johnson and won the U.S. Open. So let us acquaint you with one of the best ball-strikers on tour:

