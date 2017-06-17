Patrick Reed is playing inspired golf at the U.S. Open, firing a third-round 65 that put him a tie for the lead mid-way through Saturday. The U.S. Ryder Cup hero is putting himself in his best position to win a major -- and it sounds like he's channeling some patriotic mojo from his incredible play in the USA's win over Europe.

Speaking with FOX's Shane Bacon in his TV interview after the round, Reed said he is wearing his blue Ryder Cup pants -- yes, his actual pants from Hazeltine -- this weekend at Erin Hills.

"I have every pair from the Ryder Cup with me, I thought this would be a good red-white-and-blue week," Reed said. "I was kinda running out of stuff to wear, so I figured, why not?"

"The only thing I wish is that I didn't start this on Saturday."

Reed's move on Saturday was good enough to position himself right in the mix for his first major championship. And if he pretends he's playing that singles match against Rory McIlroy at Hazeltine, the guy might just birdie every hole. Or at least try to.

Special subscription offer from Golf Digest

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS