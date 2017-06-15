Trending
U.S. Open 2017: Rickie Fowler's girlfriend, Allison Stokke, is pretty famous herself

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States walks from the ninth green with Allison Stokke after finishing during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie SquireHARTFORD, WI - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States walks from the ninth green with Allison Stokke after finishing during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler tapped in for par on the ninth hole at Erin Hills to cap a brilliant opening 65 at the 2017 U.S. Open. Then he began the long walk to the scorer's tent. And if you were watching coverage on Fox Sports, you probably noticed he wasn't alone.

Fowler walked hand in hand with his girlfriend, Allison Stokke, and Fox's cameras followed them for almost the entire way. If her name (or face) seems familiar, that's because it is. Stokke has been the most famous pole vaulter in the world since photos of her competing at a meet went viral a decade ago.

Stokke never made the U.S. Olympic team in the sport, but she set several high school records and was an All-American at the University of California. In April, the two posted photos of them hanging out together at a motocross race. The following week, Jason Day mentioned Rickie Fowler's girlfriend during a press conference (much to Fowler's embarrassment) before the Zurich Classic. And ahead of the Memorial, Fowler made the couple Instagram official with a photo of the two hanging out in Baker's Bay -- and one funny hashtag.

The two then went to the Columbus zoo together before Fowler finished runner-up at Muirfield Village:

And took a trip to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital last week in Memphis after Fowler missed the cut (Thanks for throwing golf prognosticators a curveball, Rickie!):

Here are some other photos of Allison, who still competes as a pole vaulter in addition to being a fitness model.

There's a lot of golf to be played at Erin Hills, but one thing is certain. If Rickie keeps this up, we're going to see a lot more of Allison.

