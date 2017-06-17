Back To Earthan hour ago

U.S. Open 2017: Rickie Fowler can't repeat his opening-round heroics, still in contention

By
After an opening-round seven-under 65, tying the U.S. Open record for the low first round in relation to par, Rickie Fowler couldn&#39;t find the same magic, shooting a Friday 73 at Erin Hills.
Streeter LeckaAfter an opening-round seven-under 65, tying the U.S. Open record for the low first round in relation to par, Rickie Fowler couldn't find the same magic, shooting a Friday 73 at Erin Hills.

ERIN, Wis. — It looked a lot more like Rickie Fowler was playing in a U.S. Open on Friday at Erin Hills. After an impressive opening seven-under 65, the first-round leader proved mortal, scraping his way around the brawny course en route to a far more pedestrian one-over 73.

So what was the difference between Day 1 and Day 2? For starters, Fowler finally made a bogey, just missing the fairway off the tee on the par-4 11th, putting his approach over the green in a tricky lie and failing to get up and down.

Making matters worse, however, Fowler compounded the mistake with three-putt bogeys on the next two holes, suddenly falling from out of the lead for the first time in two days.

If not for good up-and-down par saves on the 16th and 17th holes, more damage could have been done. Still, Fowler wrapped up the day just one off the lead of the foursome of Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka. That position on the leader board—the best he’s been in after 36 holes in nine U.S. Open starts—had him sounding more positive after the round than his score would suggest.

RELATED: How Kim Kardashian inspired Rickie Fowler to work harder

“It will be just fine,” said Fowler, who’ll play with Jamie Lovemark in the third from last group on Saturday. “We’re in a good spot. Looking forward to the next two days.”

That’s not necessarily optimism run amok; Fowler hit just one few fairways (11) and three fewer greens in regulation (12). The bigger issue was he took 31 putts compared to 27 on Thursday, the one area of his game he did call out after the round.

Ultimately, nobody was expecting Fowler to repeat the heroics of Thursday. Considering his so-so play in majors a year ago, the 28-year-old has put himself in good position to become latest golfer without a major to grab his first come Sunday.

Special subscription offer from Golf Digest

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Jon Rahm had a temper tantrum for the ages on Friday at the U.S. Open

Golf News & Tours

Easy course? Don't tell Rory McIlroy or Jason Day that

Golf News & Tours

Four tied for second-round lead at the U.S. Open

Golf News & Tours

Xander Schauffele's name is a mouthful; it's also on U.S. Open leader board

Golf News & Tours

Meet the amateur bomber who's powered his way on to the U.S. Open leader board

Related
Golf News & ToursFour tied for second-round lead at the U.S. Open
Golf News & ToursJon Rahm had a temper tantrum for the ages on Frida…
Golf News & ToursXander Schauffele's name is a mouthful; it'…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection