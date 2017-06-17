Trending
U.S. Open 2017: Louis Oosthuizen loses beard, goes low at Erin Hills

(EDITORS NOTE: THIS IS A COMPOSITE IMAGE) LEFT: HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 15: Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and caddie Wynard Stander line up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) RIGHT: HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 16: Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa stands on the 11th green during the second round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 16, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Somewhere, Ben Hogan is smiling. The four-time U.S. Open champ was never a fan of facial hair, so we can assume he wouldn't have approved of the beard Louis Oosthuizen showed up with at Erin Hills. But after a disappointing 74 in the first round, Oosthuizen hit the range grabbed his shaver. And with a cleaner face, he's kept a cleaner scorecard.

Oosthuizen shot a second-round 70 to make the cut and then he caught fire on Saturday morning. The South African made the turn in 32 and added a birdie on No. 11 to climb the leader board.

So was shaving a strategic move?

"I was too hot, it was bothering me," Oosthuizen told For The Win's Luke Kerr-Dineen. "Had to go."

Oh, OK. Well, anyway, the manscaping has helped. Just look at that all that facial hair holding him back on Thursday:

Gregory Shamus

And look how much looser Louis looked on Saturday:

Andrew Redington

Hogan would undoubtedly be a fan of Oosthuizen's languid swing as well. But if Ben is looking down on this week's tournament, he's hoping Louis hands those clippers to his caddie next.

