U.S. Open 2017: Live updates -- Phil Mickelson has officially withdrawn

This is it. There's no more rough to be cut. And any last-minute swing tweaks are futile at this point. Preparations are done -- and the 117th U.S. Open is officially underway.

The biggest piece of news this morning was Phil Mickelson officially withdrawing from the U.S. Open. The six-time runner-up finisher at the nation's championship waited until early Thursday to give up his spot, but he eventually did to Roberto Diaz -- who will take his spot with Steve Stricker and Stewart Cink. Live updates:

10:20 AM (EDT): To start our major season in 2017, Sergio Garcia broke through for his first triumph at the Masters. Could Rickie Fowler be the next star without a major to win?

Rickie looks sharp in taking the solo lead thus far at Erin Hills.

This is your early reminder that you can't win a golf tournament on a Thursday, but you can certainly lose it. Hey, ever hear that one before?

But as our colleague Chris Powers points out -- an early lead actually equates to later success quite often.

10:05 AM (EDT): This is not the ideal start to a round. Billy Horschel made quite the mess of the par-5 opening hole.

He's not going to be too happy about that:

9:41 AM (EDT): One of the most architecturally interesting holes at Erin Hills is the 12th hole. It's a double-dogleg, and more than likely, you'll face a blind approach shot with your second.

That seemed to unfaze Rickie Fowler:

Rickie drained the 14-footer for birdie to move into a tie for the lead (with Gooch giving one back). Rickie's tied at 2-under par with Gooch, Tommy Fleetwood, Martin Laird and Thomas Aiken.

9:23 AM (EDT): A popular pick for this year's U.S. Open was 23-year-old sensation Jon Rahm, one of the hottest golfers in the world over the past year.

Already the 10th ranked golfer in the world, and seemingly in contention on every weekend he tees it up, Rahm isn't off to a hot start. But again, it's so early. Still, he's dug himself into a 2-over hole through his first two holes (10 and 11).

Rahm is in the early featured group, along with Rickie Fowler (1-under through two) and Hideki Matsuyama (even through two).

Meanwhile, Talor Gooch has taken the early lead at Erin Hills. The Oklahoma State graduate is 3-under through six holes, and has some interesting baseball ties.

8:52 AM (EDT): We have our first player to 2-under par: Charley Hoffman has birdies at the 10th and 12th holes to grab the (very, really) early lead.

Hoffman drained a 25-footer on the 448-yard 12th hole to move to -2.

We've seen the San Diego native on top of a leaderboard at a major before. It was this year's Masters where Hoffman opened up with a 65 to take a four-shot lead after 18 holes.

8:21 AM (EDT): The weather at Erin Hills didn't line up for Phil Mickelson to make his tee time on Thursday at the U.S. Open. He has stayed committed to being at his daughter Amanda's high-school graduation, and has officially withdrawn this morning, allowing alternate Roberto Diaz to join Steve Stricker and Stewart Cink at the 3:20 p.m. start time.

This is the first U.S. Open since 1994 that Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson haven't teed it up in a major. Just one more example of the passing of the torch to the new generation of players.

It was a long shot for the weather to allow Phil to make his late-afternoon tee time, coming all the way from Southern California. But he left the possibility open -- and piqued golf fans' interest for a couple of days. No longer.

8:15 AM (EDT): Some of this morning's U.S. Open tee times we're most excited about:

--7:51 a.m. (local time): Brooks Koepka, Thomas Pieters, Rafa Cabrera-Bello (off No. 1)

--7:51 a.m. (local time): Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama (off No. 10)

--8:24 a.m. (local time): Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed and Francesco Molinari (off No. 10)

--8:24 a.m. (local time): Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Branden Grace (off No. 1)

--8:35 a.m. (local time): Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer (off No. 10)

7:51 AM (EDT): The first pairings of the morning wave: Jordan Niebrugge, Talor Gooch and Kevin Dougherty have teed off on No. 1 and Whee Kim, Ted Potter Jr. and Daniel Chopra are off on No. 10. We're underway at the U.S. Open!

Among the many storylines this week, first among them is Dustin Johnson and his pursuit of being the first golfer to win back-to-back U.S. Opens since Curtis Strange accomplished the feat in 1988 (The Country Club at Brookline over Nick Faldo in a playoff) and 1989 (Oak Hill Country Club). DJ and his girlfriend Paulina Gretzky just welcomed their second child into the world this week -- so if the World No. 1 golfer can successfully repeat at the Open -- on Father's Day -- it'll be one for the record books.

How will Sergio Garcia back up his breakthrough Masters victory? The Spaniard had a T-5 finish at last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont, his fifth top 10 in a major in his career. We'll see if that first major win was the start of a string of wins to come.

Then of course there are the other great players in the world. Rory McIlroy perhaps showed his confidence level by telling anyone complaining about the rough to go home. He switched putters to TaylorMade's Spider Tour flat stick this week, so we'll see how the new equipment stands the test of a major championship. The four-time major champion is actually inside the top 50 in strokes-gained/putting this season (if he had enough rounds to qualify), so perhaps his game is in a point where he's ready to add yet another major.

Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott -- we could go on and on. The world's best golfers are taking on Erin Hills, and we'll be here to provide commentary.

