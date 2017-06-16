Trending
He's A Fan!

U.S. Open 2017: Kevin Na says his viral video was misunderstood, is hailed as a hero regardless

By
2 hours ago
HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 15: Kevin Na of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew RedingtonHARTFORD, WI - JUNE 15: Kevin Na of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

ERIN, Wis. -- If, before the first round of the U.S. Open, you were pressed to predict a player who would NOT play well at Erin Hills, the name Kevin Na seemed like a safe bet.

This had nothing to do with Na's putting or ball-striking, or even his career record in majors. Rather, it would be because of a 43-second Instagram video shot during a practice round in which Na appeared to confirm his disdain for the first-time major venue.

Is it possible we got that part wrong? Na says yes.

"People are like, 'Why are you complaining?' and I'm like, 'No, I'm excited to be here. I'm happy to be here. I feel like I'm going to play well,'" Na explained Thursday. "I was just trying to have some fun."

Maybe it worked. Four days after his viral video that took the USGA to task for its brutal setup, Na fired a four-under 68 to move to within three strokes of the lead in the U.S. Open. His opening round included six birdies, and fittingly, an errant drive in the rough that resulted in an unplayable lie and a bogey. But it also included rare attention from fans and fellow players, all because of his video, and the reaction it elicited.

Whether a direct response or not, the USGA cut back some of the most severe rough at Erin Hills on Tuesday. Officials say that was the plan all along, and when asked if he believed them, Na chose not to say. But he said he's been hailed by fellow players as some sort of vigilante hero.

"The guys on tour get it. They laugh about it," Na said. "They said, 'Hey Kevin, loved your video. Thanks for having them mow the fescue. Can you tell them the course is too long and maybe they'll move up the tees, and the greens are too fast. Maybe they'll slow it down.'

"The guys who know me know sometimes I'm too honest. I just shared my thoughts," he said.

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: Who are these guys? A short primer on the U.S. Open's lesser-known leader...

2 hours ago
He's A Fan!

U.S. Open 2017: Kevin Na says his viral video was misunderstood, is hailed as a hero...

2 hours ago
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2017: The winners & losers from Day 1 at Erin Hills

2 hours ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: Jordan Spieth perfectly -- and hilariously -- sums up his poor putting...

5 hours ago
Millenial Probs

2017 U.S. Open: 5 ways to get millennials to watch the U.S. Open

5 hours ago
Feuds

The ugliest breakups in sports history (inspired by Lebron James...again)

6 hours ago
DIY

U.S. Open 2017: Dustin Johnson's makeshift driving range didn't help him on Day 1

7 hours ago
WAGs

U.S. Open 2017: Rickie Fowler's girlfriend, Allison Stokke, is pretty famous herself

8 hours ago
Quiz

U.S. Open 2017: Is it Scotland or is it Wisconsin? Let's see if you can tell

9 hours ago
Adapting With The Times

Let's see who will put the MLB's decision to allow nicknames on jerseys for one to use

10 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Why Michael Phelps' next athletic challenge will be his toughest yet

11 hours ago
Change Of Pace

U.S. Open 2017: For a change at a U.S. Open, players won't be putting out of fear

14 hours ago
Dad Stuff

The dumbest, manliest, most glorious Father's Day gifts money can buy

14 hours ago
Fightin' Words

Mayweather vs. McGregor conjures memories of the worst fight ever

June 14, 2017
U.S. Open

The U.S. Open 'isn't the Hillsdilly,' David Duval says, but Hillsdilly sounds like...

June 14, 2017
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: This clip of Jordan Spieth playfully teasing his sister will make your day

June 14, 2017
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: The Do's and Don'ts of fan attire

June 14, 2017
Deep Dive

U.S. Open 2017: Why exactly are there amateurs here? An explainer

June 14, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
Golf InstructionPhil Mickelson: A Simple Plan For Chipping, Wedges,…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection