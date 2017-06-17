Trending
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2017: Justin Thomas sinks the craziest birdie putt of the year at Erin Hills

By
4 hours ago

Justin Thomas' bright pink pants are garnering a lot of attention on Saturday at the U.S. Open. But it was one unusual putt that had everyone talking.

Thomas faced about a 20-footer for birdie on the par-4 fifth hole. Instead, he turned away from the hole, putted his ball about three feet along the fringe, and let a severe slope do the rest. Check it out:

Well played, JT. Well played.

The third birdie in five holes brought Thomas to within three shots of the 36-hole lead shared by Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman. But even if Thomas isn't able to track down those guys and win a first major title, you can be sure we're still going to see that putt a lot more this weekend.

