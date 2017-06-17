Back at the 2000 Players Championship, Hal Sutton found himself in a heated battle with then-World No. 1 Tiger Woods. We've all seen the shot into the 18th green at Sawgrass, and heard Sutton's signature catchphrase a million times over. "Be the right club TODAY!"

On Saturday at Erin Hills, Justin Thomas may have provided a memorable update to Sutton's call with his drive on the par-4 15th hole. With the tees up and the hole playing just 288 yards, JT took out his 3-wood and absolutely smoked it. Thanks to the trajectory, he had time for his own signature catchphrase.

It was in fact as good as it looked, maybe even better. Thomas' ball rolled back towards the cup, giving him a great look at eagle to take the solo lead. As he stood over the putt, FOX rolled out the dreaded graphic - "Justin Thomas has gone 158 holes in the U.S. Open without an eagle."

RELATED: Justin Thomas sinks the craziest birdie putt of the year at Erin Hills

He went on to miss, extending the streak to 159 holes. The tap-in birdie got him a share of the lead at eight-under as he continues to make one of the biggest moves of the day.

Update: And to think, that shot on 15 might not have been Thomas best of the day, or even his back nine. With a 299-yard second shot into the 18th hole, Thomas sent a towering 3-wood to just six feet above the hole. This time he made the eagle putt for a nine-under par 63, clipping Johnny Miller's U.S. Open record of eight under from 1973 at Oakmont.

Special subscription offer from Golf Digest

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS