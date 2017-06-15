Trending
U.S. Open 2017: Is it Scotland or is it Wisconsin? Let's see if you can tell

ERIN, Wis. -- Describe Erin Hills as "a links course," and your golf purist friends are bound to recoil. In your defense, Erin Hills has few trees, it's subject to the whims of the wind, and most players in this week's U.S. Open will employ the occasional bump-and-run from off the green to save par. But it's also in Wisconsin, nowhere near the sea, and until fairly recently, its primary tenant was cattle.

Still, the eye can play tricks, and to look at certain pictures of Erin Hills without any overt displays of Wisconsinness in the frame -- Brewers jerseys, cheeseheads, an overflowing bratwurst sandwich -- one might mistakenly think you're looking at a classic British Open venue.

Think you can tell the difference? We're going to intersperse pictures from Scotland's most famous courses with pictures from Erin Hills. Let's see if you can tell the difference (don't peek, but the key below has the answers).

1.

Andrew Redington

2.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

3.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

4.

Ross Kinnaird

5.

Matthew Lewis

6.

Ross Kinnaird

7.

Dom Furore

8.

David Cannon/Getty Images

9.

Streeter Lecka

10.

David Cannon/Getty Images

__Answer key:__1. Wisconsin; 2. Scotland; 3. Scotland; 4. Wisconsin; 5. Scotland; 6. Wisconsin; 7. Wisconsin; 8. Scotland; 9. Wisconsin; 10. Scotland.

