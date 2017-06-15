ERIN, Wis. -- Describe Erin Hills as "a links course," and your golf purist friends are bound to recoil. In your defense, Erin Hills has few trees, it's subject to the whims of the wind, and most players in this week's U.S. Open will employ the occasional bump-and-run from off the green to save par. But it's also in Wisconsin, nowhere near the sea, and until fairly recently, its primary tenant was cattle.

Still, the eye can play tricks, and to look at certain pictures of Erin Hills without any overt displays of Wisconsinness in the frame -- Brewers jerseys, cheeseheads, an overflowing bratwurst sandwich -- one might mistakenly think you're looking at a classic British Open venue.

Think you can tell the difference? We're going to intersperse pictures from Scotland's most famous courses with pictures from Erin Hills. Let's see if you can tell the difference (don't peek, but the key below has the answers).

1.

Pinterest Andrew Redington

2.

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

3.

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

4.

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird

5.

Pinterest Matthew Lewis

6.

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird

7.

Pinterest Dom Furore

8.

Pinterest David Cannon/Getty Images

9.

Pinterest Streeter Lecka

10.

Pinterest David Cannon/Getty Images

__Answer key:__1. Wisconsin; 2. Scotland; 3. Scotland; 4. Wisconsin; 5. Scotland; 6. Wisconsin; 7. Wisconsin; 8. Scotland; 9. Wisconsin; 10. Scotland.

