U.S. Open 2017: Hideki Matsuyama's hole-out eagle from the fairway is the early highlight of the first round

Hideki Matsuyama was off to a slow start at the U.S. Open -- until he provided the early highlight of the first round on Thursday at Erin Hills.

The 28-year-old had bogeyed the par-5 14th hole after his fourth shot, a pitch, ran over the green and into a greenside bunker. But he righted the ship in the sportiest way possible.

Here's video of how he did it:

We love watching Matsuyama's sweet swing. And it's even sweeter when he's providing highlights like that. You can't hit a more perfect shot than that -- and it came at the right time for Matsuyama, to find red numbers when things weren't going great.

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS