U.S. Open 2017: Dustin Johnson's makeshift driving range didn't help him on Day 1

There was nothing conventional about Dustin Johnson's U.S. Open preparations this year. Johnson stayed home early in the week as fiancee Paulina Gretzky had the couple's second child on Monday. His late arrival on Tuesday afternoon made for a cram session on Wednesday that included him creating a makeshift practice area after Erin Hills' driving range shut down due to rain.

How resourceful. And here's the World No. 1 crushing a driver off a patio (Careful, DJ, don't want to scrape that white club!):

Unfortunately for Johnson, the extra practice didn't pay off on Thursday when he opened the tournament with a three-over-par 75. Maybe on Thursday night he should take out his putter and roll a few golf balls on the carpet.

