United Airlines says leggings aren't appropriate for travel, but are they OK for golf?

By

United Airlines created an uproar on Sunday when it stopped two young girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings. The girls agreed to change and take the following flight from Denver to Minneapolis. It was eventually revealed that they were traveling with "buddy passes," meaning they got their tickets for free and were flying under stricter rules and regulations that apply to employees. Part of those rules say it's not OK to wear leggings while on board. The situation caused a social-media uproar, and celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen chimed in to say they've traveled in far less-appropriate attire.

We can't say what's right or wrong in this case, but we can say one thing for certain: Leggings can be appropriate golf-course attire. My colleague once wrote about this topic and said that leggings aren't OK for golf, but that was more than a year ago and times have changed. Leggings count as athletic wear, and golf is a sport. In more recent years, thanks to the athleisure trend, leggings have even become accepted as pants. As long as the leggings in question are dark and are made from a heavier, thicker fabric, women should consider them a stylish, comfortable option for the driving range and for the golf course.

Several women on the LPGA Tour are taking a stand when it comes to sporting a more athletic look while teeing it up. Michelle Wie, for example, has been wearing collarless racerback tops, shorter skirts and high-top shoes more frequently this year, which is a trend we've written about and supported. And Belen Mozo frequently Instagrams videos of herself playing in leggings, saying they're "comfy" and "amazing."

I started wearing leggings to the golf course early last year, and they've quickly become my favorite style when temps drop below 65 degrees.

Just like everything else, there are guidelines to follow if you want to master the leggings-on-the-course motif:

  1. If you'd like to strike a country-club-meets-activewear style (which is a style we'd recommend), you should pair your leggings with a more traditional polo/sweater and classic-style shoes.

  2. Stick to thicker, darker-colored leggings, since lighter fabrics and lighter colors might make you look (and feel) nude. Also, darker leggings will always look more sophisticated than their lighter counterparts.

  3. Fit, fit, fit. Just like any other piece of clothing, opting for leggings that fit well will help you look sharp.

