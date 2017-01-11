Must Reads
2017-01-Pine-Valley-GC-hole-11.jpg

A Change At The Top: Pine Valley Overtakes Augusta National

06-Bryson-DeChambeau-Caddyshack-scene.jpg

Six Authentic Golf Moments In Caddyshack

AUCHTERARDER, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Rory McIlroy of Europe practices on the range ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at the Gleneagles Hotel on September 22, 2014 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

How Far Do Average Golfers Really Hit It?

Golf & Money3 hours ago

Undercover Tour Pro: Lending Money to Fellow Players Can Be Awkward

The-Money-Issue-undercover-tour-pro.jpg
Illustration by Christian Northeast

I don't think it's fair to name names, so all I'll say is, there's a player, a guy who had a great rookie season this year, who might not have ever made it to the PGA Tour if not for financial assistance from another player. He was on the mini-tours and out of money when a veteran gave him 15 grand to keep going. Enough to keep entering tournaments and eat something other than fast-food.

Whether it was because the veteran believed in his talent, or because they're from the same home state, who knows? All I know is, the first time they were paired together, playing for real money on TV, the handful of us who were aware of the story recognized how unique it was.

Most players don't spread wealth down the system. Generally, the view out here is, everyone is on his own journey. If you've got game, it will work out. And if you do help another golfer, you should consider it a loan that will never be paid back. Which is hard, because it's your buddy, and you want to believe him when he says, "Yeah, bro, hittin' it great; just need to see a few more putts drop." But deep down you can't. And because you probably haven't set a payoff date or any real terms, neither one of you has any idea how to behave, how to fulfill your obligation as lender or debtor. Despite the friendliest intentions, all it takes is one of you feeling awkward before you end up avoiding each other.

With Max Adler

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Magazine

Undercover Tour Pro: Dumb questions

Golf News & Tours

A New Generation Has Changed The Vibe On The PGA Tour

Magazine

Tax Advice for Any Golfer

Magazine

Undercover Tour Pro: Even the players run afoul of Augusta National

Magazine

Undercover Tour Pro: Culture Shock

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    MagazineTax Advice for Any Golfer
    MagazineUndercover Tour Pro: Dumb questions
    MagazineUndercover Tour Pro: Even the players run afoul of …