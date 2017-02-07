SPEED ROUND 01.jpg
Golf Bags

Under Armour announces golf bag collection

38 minutes ago
Lakeside-members.jpg
Celebrity

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am celebrity field dominated by an old Hollywood enclave

an hour ago
john-peterson-waste-management-phoenix-open-2017
Golf World Notebook

John Peterson matures on the job, Webb Simpson battles back, and Tiger Woods' uncertain future

an hour ago
Golf Bags38 minutes ago

Under Armour announces golf bag collection

Good news for Under Armour fans: the company's new line of golf bags, which are made by Sun Mountain, will be hitting the market in April. There will be two stand bags and one cart bag in the collection. The UA Storm Speedround stand bag, $240, is the lightest bag of the three. It has nine pockets. Of those, two are water resistant. The 9” top of the bag has a 4-way divider. Both men’s and women’s versions will be available.

The UA Storm Match Play bag is the other stand bag in the collection. The top is half an inch wider than the Speedround bag, and has two more pockets. It’ll cost $260 at retail.

The cart bag, the UA Storm Armada, has a 10.5” wide top with a 14-way divider. It has 10 pockets, two of them are water resistant, and will cost $260. The bag also has a strap system that connects the bag to the cart via Velcro straps, making it more secure and leaving all pockets easily accessible.

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopA little later than expected, Sun Mountain rolls ou…
    The LoopWe've got upwards of 1 million reasons somebody…
    The LoopThief gets caught hiding stolen firearms in a golf …