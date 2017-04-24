170424-pebble-beach-baby-th.png
Celebrity Golfers

ESPN anchor does gender reveal of baby from Pebble Beach's 7th hole

29 minutes ago
A trumpeter plays on Bourbon Street in New Orleans-famed French Quarter.
48 Hours In New Oleans

Your New Orleans travel guide for the Zurich Classic

35 minutes ago
RIDGEDALE, MO - APRIL 23: Jack Nicklaus and Kid Rock talk following the Legends of Golf Skins Shooutout during the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge at Top of the Rock on April 23, 2017 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
Celebrity

Sign of the apocalypse: Jack Nicklaus wins skins event with...Kid Rock

2 hours ago
Weird Golf News3 hours ago

UK political candidate calls for abolishing golf courses and bringing back... the guillotine?

By
3d rendering of a guillotine, a dead instrument
erllre
3d rendering of a guillotine, a dead instrument

Say "no" to golf courses and "yes" to . . . guillotines? That's exactly what one UK Independence Party candidate is suggesting in a political manifesto that's gone viral.

Gisella Allen, an 84-year-old running for local council in Glasgow, put forth some pretty extreme ideas in her piece on why she'd be a good representative, which ran in the Clydebank Post last week. These two beliefs caught our eye in particular:

"I would abolish golf courses because they're an environmental threat and a threat to the safety of people."

OK. . . And this on capital punishment:

"And I want the death penalty to be reenacted. It doesn't necessarily have to be hanging. You could have the guillotine. I think the public is entitled to protection."

Wow. Read the whole piece, which includes other controversial -- to say the least -- proposals, below:

"I'm a very good public speaker," Allen says. Yeah. . . something tells us that's not going to be enough to get you elected this time.

(h/t The Sun)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopSome guy's wife won't let him play Kapalua,…
    The LoopAustralian drug kingpin who owned a mansion with a …
    The LoopMan shot and killed at Dallas-area golf course