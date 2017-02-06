Must Reads
01-Hideki-Matsuyama-12-07-style.jpg

Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, Waste Management Phoenix Open

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 01: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his second shot on the 16th hole during round one of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas on December 1, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tiger's Former Coach: Woods "Unlikely" To Regain Form

A golf ball and a golf club making a graph

The Golf Industry Weighs The Good & Bad With President Trump

Play Your Best: Do This, Not That43 minutes ago

Try This To Splash It Out And Land It Close

How to slide the club under the ball
Butch-Harmon-greenside-bunker-shot-bad-club-path.jpg
Photo by Dom Furore

Greenside bunkers are not happy places for most golfers. Chunks, skulls, shanks—a lot of bad shots can be traced to a faulty setup, usually with the ball too far back and the hands too far forward. That leads to a steep crash into the sand and an ugly result.

The big swing fault I see is cutting across the ball with an out-to-in club path (above). You can get out of the sand this way, but it's difficult to hit the ball on line. You'll tend to pull it or put a lot of sidespin on it.

If you want more-predictable results, do the opposite. Play the ball up in your stance, in line with your front foot. And instead of pushing your hands forward, drop them back so the shaft is vertical or leaning slightly away from the target. That'll help the bounce on the bottom of the wedge slide through the sand.

As for the swing, I like to see the club come into impact from the inside and go more down the target line (below). A good test for that is where the sand goes: It should fly toward the target, not way left. Look at your divot hole, too—you want long and shallow, not a bomb crater.

BEST DRILL

Draw two lines in the sand when you practice: one to represent your target line and another extending toward you at 90 degrees. Place a ball where the two lines meet, and take your stance with your front foot on the second line (below). From this setup, you'll tend to enter the sand two to three inches behind the ball and slide the club under it. Perfect!

Butch Harmon is at Rio Secco Golf Club in Henderson, Nev.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

Rule No. 1 In The Sand

Golf Instruction

Chris Kirk: My Cheat Sheet for the Sand

Golf Instruction

Butch Harmon: Beat buried lies easily

Golf Instruction

Butch Harmon: Four Shots You Need to Know

Golf Instruction

Stop skulling your irons

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf InstructionButch Harmon: Beat buried lies easily
    Golf InstructionRule No. 1 In The Sand
    Golf InstructionButch Harmon: Four Shots You Need to Know