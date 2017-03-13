ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 21: Arnold Palmer of the United States standing watching the golf beside the 18th hole during the first round of the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Golf and Country Club on March 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer

Try not to tear up at this Arnold Palmer-themed commercial

3 hours ago
Augusta, UNITED STATES: The azalea&#39;s are in full bloom on the tenth hole during first practice round 03 April, 2006 at the Augusta National Golf Club the site of the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. The first round of the tournament will be held 06 April 2006. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
The Masters

How to plan a romantic Augusta honeymoon during Masters week

4 hours ago
170313-putter-simulator.png
Viral Videos

Watch some guy smash a 276-yard drive -- with a PUTTER

5 hours ago
Arnold Palmer3 hours ago

Try not to tear up at this Arnold Palmer-themed commercial

By
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 21: Arnold Palmer of the United States standing watching the golf beside the 18th hole during the first round of the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Golf and Country Club on March 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 21: Arnold Palmer of the United States standing watching the golf beside the 18th hole during the first round of the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Golf and Country Club on March 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The tributes have commenced at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as this year marks the tournament's first without its namesake. Although it's not the same without him, golf has rallied around the occasion, marking this time not as a period of grieving, but a celebration of the King's life.

Conversely, it's reasonable to get misty-eyed when remembering a fallen loved one. For try not tear up at this Arnold Palmer-themed commercial from Mastercard:

Yes, my brain tells me this is an advertisement. I also have no idea why the girl is so dejected for merely finding her ball in the bunker. (If I had the same disposition every time I was in the sand, the waterworks would never stop.) But dammit, does this promotion tug on the heart.

Oh, and it's only Monday. God forbid what shape we'll be in come tournament Sunday. In short, might want to stock up on tissues this week.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopArnold Palmer's shoes from 1958 Masters sell fo…
    The LoopThe 9 most important political endorsements in golf
    The LoopBilly Andrade shares a hilarious story about routin…