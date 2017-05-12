Real Estate

Trophy Homes: Living Large In Lake Tahoe, Chicago And The Hamptons

By
37 minutes ago
Real-Estate-Lake-Glenbrook-Nevada-Shakespeare-Ranch.jpg
Courtesy of Sotheby's realty

The Write Stuff: If you prefer hanging at home instead of going out—and you have $69 million to spend—Shakespeare Ranch might be for you (pictured above). Situated on 200 feet of Lake Tahoe frontage in Glenbrook, Nev., the 130-acre property has plans for a 9,500-square-foot main home, seven guest cabins and a circa-1873 “entertainment barn” that has a gourmet kitchen and wine room to go with open party and concert space. You could play the posh Glenbrook Club nearby or host a rodeo on the estate’s horse grounds. Counting pennies? Nevada has no state income tax.

•••

Windy City Luxury: Not many tour players live in cold-weather states, but they might if they had a pad like the one Jeff Sluman built outside Chicago. The 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, nine-bath Hinsdale home is filled with antique European fixtures and features a basement right out of a frat brother’s fever dream—with a bowling alley and a wine cellar big enough to hold a 2,000-bottle collection. It’s listed at $4.4 million, and the property taxes are $33,000 yearly.

Courtesy of trulia.com

•••

Membership Has Its Privileges: Net worth will only get you so far when it comes to joining Long Island’s ritziest private clubs. For $50 million you can bypass the social litmus tests with Three Ponds Farm, which has an 18-hole Rees Jones-designed course on its 60 acres. The 20,000-square-foot main home has eight bedrooms and 12 baths, but guests won’t be tramping dirt in thanks to a separate clubhouse. Taxes are $220,000 yearly. And you’re going to need a grounds crew.

Courtesy of threepondsestate.com

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Real Estate

Trophy Homes: Living Large In Lake Tahoe, Chicago And The Hamptons

37 minutes ago
Grow The Game

Watch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golfers reenacting his Masters celebration

an hour ago
Players Championship

Brooks Koepka has a sense of humor about his splash at Sawgrass' 17th hole

an hour ago
Celebrity Golf Fans

Former boy band "rivals" Nick Lachey and Joey Fatone hang together at the Players

2 hours ago
Walking the Walk

How to watch a tour event, by the PGA champ's wife

2 hours ago
You Snooze, You Win

Testing three sleep-enhancing gadgets

13 hours ago
The Pour

A sweet alternative to the usual post-round brew

17 hours ago
The Loop

Undercover Tour Pro: What The Locker Room Is Saying About The Rules Changes

18 hours ago
Survey Says!

Here's the memo that throws Steve Harvey onto the list of terrible bosses

19 hours ago
Golf Addicts

Niall Horan calls himself ‘a bit of an anorak’ when it comes to golf

19 hours ago
Caddie Highlights

Caddie solves mystery of TPC's 17th, throws ball instead

20 hours ago
The Players

If you volunteer at the Players, you just might get to pick Phil Mickelson up from the airport

20 hours ago
The Loop

Decisions: What Kind Of Golf Hat Should You Wear?

a day ago
Weird Golf News

Video of golf club theft goes viral, leads to arrest of couple wanted in THREE states

May 11, 2017
How Bad Are You?

Golf's Bad Behavior Matrix

May 10, 2017
Wannabe Legends

I made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players with Brooks Koepka watching (Sort of)

May 10, 2017
Highlight-Reel Club Throws

Watch Henrik Stenson's caddie throw his club into the water before The Players...

May 10, 2017
You're Welcome

9 sports movies you can get away with watching on date night

May 10, 2017
Related
Golf CoursesGolf Mansions: Making Greenwich Great
The LoopBen Crenshaw's Austin mansion goes on sale for …
The LoopThe trailer for Michael Jordan's estate is rath…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection