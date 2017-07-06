Tour pro has to take back signed golf glove from a fan because he ran out of golf gloves

Thanks to Phil Mickelson and others, the signed glove has become pro golf's go-to gift for fans who have been hit by errant drives. The autographed piece of gear doesn't exactly make the pain of getting struck by a golf ball traveling well over 100 miles per hour go away, but it's a nice gesture and a cool keepsake. At least, when you actually get to keep it.

During the first round of the Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge, Andrew Yun struck a female fan with a tee shot and promptly gave her a signed glove. There was just one problem: he didn't have any more gloves in his bag, so he wound up taking it back to use for the rest of his opening two-under-par 70.

RELATED: Web.com Tour pro uses off week to get his insurance license

Thanks to Web.com Tour winner Kyle Thompson for providing the details. And a funny photo. We just hope the fan who got hit got something for her trouble.

Yun, who graduated from Stanford in 2013, is having a nice season on the Web.com Tour with four top 10s, and he entered this week's event at No. 9 on the tour's money list. The top 25 at the end of the year will earn a PGA Tour card for next season -- and presumably, all the golf gloves you could ever need.

RELATED: Kyle Thompson talks about life on the Web.com Tour