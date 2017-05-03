170503-faircloth-garcia.png
If any PGA Tour pros are looking for a last-minute caddie this week, we suggest this guy

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 04: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 4, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tony Romo is making his triumphant return to golf, attempting to qualify for U.S. Open

This week's European Tour event will feature a shot clock and six-hole matches

Tony Romo is making his triumphant return to golf, attempting to qualify for U.S. Open

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 04: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 4, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A month ago we told you about the possibility of Tony Romo becoming part of the CBS golf broadcast team. While that may come to fruition, the former Cowboys quarterback hasn't said goodbye to his playing days just yet.

No, Romo is not returning to the gridiron. The 37-year-old is picking up his clubs after cutting golf out of his offseason regimen back in 2013. And according to NFL reporter Ed Werder, the four-time Pro Bowler is not easing back into a recreational setting:

This is not the first time Romo's attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open. (He also participated in the Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge at Torrey Pines in 2008.) Though Romo carries a +0.3 handicap, he hasn't posted a score in four years. Given the lack of practice time since, can't imagine he'll be teeing it up at Erin Hills this summer.

Nevertheless, the fact that he took our advice and is back on the course is victory in itself.

