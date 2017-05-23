Two-Sport Broadcasters

Tony Romo will make golf broadcasting debut this week at Colonial

By
3 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson, and Tony Romo attend the 2017 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Taylor HillNEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson, and Tony Romo attend the 2017 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

For a guy that just retired, it's been a busy few months for Tony Romo. The former Cowboys quarterback landed a new job at CBS and attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open.

When news broke of Romo's new role as lead NFL analyst for CBS, rumors immediately swirled that because of his connection to golf that the network would introduce him at a tournament during its coverage. According to a report from NFL.com writer Kevin Patra, that's exactly what will happen this weekend at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. Romo will make his broadcasting debut on the 18th hole for a few moments alongside Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo. CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow broke the news at Colonial Country Club during a black-tie event on Monday night.

From Dallas field general to lead NFL analyst on CBS to the 18th hole booth, Romo is working on quite a resume. Depending on how he fares this weekend, Nick Faldo might want to watch his back.

