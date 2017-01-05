Tony Finau shows off some serious dance skills at a Hawaiian luau

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Jordan Spieth (R) and Justin Thomas walk on the sixth hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Last year, we shared a video of Tony Finau's four-year-old son Jraice showing off some serious dance skills:

Well, now we know where the kid learned to move like that. Let's just say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The PGA Tour posted video of Tony dancing at a luau ahead of this week's SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. And Tony didn't hold back on the dance floor. Check it out:

Nicely done, Tony. Although we're still more impressed by your dunking skills. And with Jraice. Obviously. That kid can really groove.

