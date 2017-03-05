Justin-Thomas-Club-Throw.png
Club Throws

Justin Thomas 'on plane' with club toss, Rory McIlroy Tweets

26 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Dustin Johnson of the United States smiles from the seventh hole during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Golf World

Dustin Johnson, expectations rising, plays up to them in winning WGC-Mexico Championship

37 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Mexican former golf player Lorena Ochoa talks during the media reception to celebrate Lorena Ochoa&#39;s induction to the Women Golf Hall of Fame to take place in 2017 at Club de Golf Mexico on November 08, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. Lorena Ochoa is considered the Mexican greatest female golfer of all time reaching 27 victories in the LPGA Tour and ranked number 1 during 158 consecutive weeks. (Photo by Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Golf World

Lorena Ochoa to make a one-tournament comeback, at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play

2 hours ago
Golf Fails3 hours ago

Tommy Fleetwood drains clutch birdie, becomes victim of all-time bad high-five

By

Tommy Fleetwood drained one of the most clutch -- and certainly one of the most lucrative -- putts of his career on the final hole of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old Englishman still walked off the course a bit embarrassed following a botched high-five with his caddie.

We know this standard celebration can be problematic for PGA Tour pros, but this was an all-time golf fail. Check it out:

Let's take a closer look, shall we?

Yikes.

Fleetwood's birdie bomb capped a second straight 66 and brought him to within a shot of Dustin Johnson, but the World No. 1 parred the final hole to win by one. Earlier this year, it was Fleetwood who beat Johnson by one at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The good news is that Fleetwood's 2017 is off to a tremendous start. But if he's going to keep playing this well, he might want to work on his celebrations.

RELATED: This is why driving ranges have safety nets. . .

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopEven Phil Mickelson can't believe the situation…
    The LoopOnce upon a time in Mexico, Phil Mickelson and Serg…
    The LoopWatch Dustin Johnson hit the strangest cartpath-aid…