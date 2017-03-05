Tommy Fleetwood drains clutch birdie, becomes victim of all-time bad high-five

Tommy Fleetwood drained one of the most clutch -- and certainly one of the most lucrative -- putts of his career on the final hole of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old Englishman still walked off the course a bit embarrassed following a botched high-five with his caddie.

We know this standard celebration can be problematic for PGA Tour pros, but this was an all-time golf fail. Check it out:

Let's take a closer look, shall we?

Yikes.

Fleetwood's birdie bomb capped a second straight 66 and brought him to within a shot of Dustin Johnson, but the World No. 1 parred the final hole to win by one. Earlier this year, it was Fleetwood who beat Johnson by one at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The good news is that Fleetwood's 2017 is off to a tremendous start. But if he's going to keep playing this well, he might want to work on his celebrations.

