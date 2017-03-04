Today in trick shots gone wrong: This is why driving ranges have safety nets. . .

There are some trick shots the average golfer shouldn't try at home. Hitting a golf ball teed up in someone's mouth (That means you, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber), hitting a golf ball through someone's legs, or hitting a golf ball over someone, for instance.

Hitting a golf ball out of the air, though, isn't supposed to be dangerous. Unless you do it on the upper level of a driving range. And you lose your balance.

Yes, this really happened. Check it out:

Loading View on Instagram

We're happy our friends at Golf Gods shared this gem. And we're even happier that driving ranges have safety nets for unlikely scenarios such as this.

