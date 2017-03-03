Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: Giving a science lesson on altitude

darius-rucker-concert-2014.jpg
By

Phil Mickelson shot an opening 67 to grab a share of the lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Following his round, however, he seemed more interested in providing viewers with a science lesson on Mexico City's high altitude rather than breaking down his round.

Mickelson said he likes playing in these atmospheric conditions because of the "greater discrepancy" in hitting iron shots. "It lets my feel and touch be more of an instrument throughout the round," said Mickelson, who noted his high-altitude conquests include winning the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills outside Denver and a couple of titles at the Sprint International in Colorado.

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson hit driver out of a buried lie in the rough

And then Mickelson went deeper into the subject, providing a succinct -- but impressive-sounding -- explanation that involved terms like "angle of attack," "drag," and "resistance." Have a listen to Professor Mickelson:

"Art, science, and math," NBC/Golf Channel's Steve Sands says to wrap up the interview. "Thanks for the time, Phil, as always."

Thanks, Phil, indeed.

RELATED: You have to hear Phil Mickelson's story from the 2002 Ryder Cup

