AUGUSTA - 4 APRIL: Arnold Palmer of the USA speaks at a ceremony to unveil a plaque in his honour before the US Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA on April 4, 1995. Palmer won the Masters four times in 1958, &#39;60, &#39;62 and &#39;64. (photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Masters

Arnold Palmer's shoes from 1958 Masters sell for a ridiculous amount

4 hours ago
Golf World

The unusual problem PGA Tour pros will face at this week's WGC-Mexico Championship

4 hours ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 26, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
How He Hit That

The secret sauce in Rickie Fowler's swing isn't what you think

4 hours ago
News

Today in frivolous news: Study shows bees can play golf

By
A bumblebee gathers pollen from a pink hollyhock in Godewaersvelde, northern France, on July 31, 2015. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN
A bumblebee gathers pollen from a pink hollyhock in Godewaersvelde, northern France, on July 31, 2015. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

A few days ago I saw a headline about a study involving bees and golf, news that conjured an old bit from Jerry Seinfeld on seedless watermelons. Don't get us wrong; we're all for growing the game. But on the list of problems and disease man is trying to overcome, getting insects into the sport seems low on the totem pole.

However, I later heard that bees are becoming endangered in the United States, raising the question: could golf be the savior of our black-and-yellow friends?

RELATED: Watch this swarm of bees become a problem for Gregory Bourdy and Danny Willett

Though the aforementioned study in Science Magazine won't go that far, researchers did use golf in its experiment. In order to test cognitive complexity of bumblebees' brains, academics had a golf-ball sized hole in a platform, filling the gap with a sugar substance. In order to reach the sugar, bees were required to move the ball into the cup. After seeing a demonstration with a plastic bee on a stick, the test subjects achieved the goal with little effort.

The research proved that bees do have the capacity for a high-level of cognitive abilities, something I can't say for the members of my usual weekend foursome.

It's an impressive study, but if the academics truly want to assess the discernment of bees, give them a copy of the USGA rule book. A tougher golf test, we do not know.

