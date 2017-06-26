News28 minutes ago

Tiger Woods won't attend his Quicken Loans National event this weekend

By
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 01: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his second shot on the 16th hole during round one of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas on December 1, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
This week's Quicken Loans National is hosted by Tiger Woods, an event that benefits his foundation. But don't expect any appearances from the 14-time major winner.

Woods, who was arrested on May 29 for driving under the influence, continues to receive treatment for managing medication for back pain and a sleep disorder, which will prevent the 41-year-old from being on the grounds at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

“As Tiger said, he is receiving ongoing professional help, and because of that, he cannot attend this year’s Quicken Loans National,” said Rick Singer, chief executive of Woods’ foundation. “Tiger will stay in touch with the tournament and receive regular updates during the week.”

Woods has been host of the tournament since its inception in 2007. He's a two-time winner of the event, although this is the third time in five years that he's missed the competition. Woods also missed the Genesis Open, the other PGA Tour event attached to his name, earlier this year due to back pain.

