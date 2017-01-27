Tiger Woods Watch: Live updates from Day 2 at the Farmers Insurance Open

We saw a bit of everything in Tiger Woods' official return to the PGA Tour after more than 17 months on Thursday. Unfortunately, for the 14-time major champ, it all added up to a few more shots than he would have liked. Even with a closing birdie (the guy still has a flair for the dramatic on Torrey Pines' 18th hole), Woods shot a four-over-par 76 and finds himself near the bottom of the leader board. Although, he still looked like he enjoyed being back out there.

The good news for Woods is that he'll play Torrey Pines' North Course on Friday, which played about three strokes easier on Day 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open. But if Woods is to stick around for the weekend and have two more cracks at the South Course, he's almost surely going to need a score in the 60s on Friday.

Woods will tee it up again with World No. 1 Jason Day and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Dustin Johnson, neither of whom tore it up on Day 1, either. Day shot 73 and Johnson shot 72 to lead the marquee group. The three will tee off of the 10th hole at Torrey Pines' North Course at 9:30 local time (12:30 ET). And once again, we'll keep you updated on all things Tiger as the day goes on.

