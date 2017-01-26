Tiger Woods Watch: Live updates from Day 1 at the Farmers Insurance Open

After 522 days, Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour on Thursday at the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Yeah, yeah, he played in December at the Hero World Challenge, but that was just a warmup. At Torrey Pines, there will be a full field of players, a full gallery of fans, and full-grown rough. And it's not like we needed any more excitement, but Tiger will be playing with World No. 1 Jason Day and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Dustin Johnson (Teeing off Torrey's South Course at 1:40 ET). With all due respect to the early part of the tour's schedule, this feels like Opening Day. So we'll treat is as such -- and we also won't tell on you if you ditch work.

And if you are stuck at a computer, we'll keep you up to date on all things Tiger as the day and (fingers crossed) week progresses with scores, highlights, reactions and reports from our man on the ground, John Strege. So sit back and enjoy.

We're still more than four hours away from Woods teeing it up, but in the meantime, get caught up on the news he's been making this week already. On Wednesday, Woods and TaylorMade announced an equipment deal. Woods will eventually play TaylorMade's clubs through the bag (other than his Scotty Cameron putter) with his Bridgestone ball, but in the meantime, he's in "no rush" to ditch his Nike clubs.

There's also John Strege's report following Woods' Wednesday pro-am and this list of Tiger prop bets for the week. And here's the man himself talking about his favorite memory at Torrey Pines. Yeah, you can probably guess it. . .

About an hour before his tee time, Woods sent out this tweet that he's ready to go!

OK, so that's really just an ad for his restaurant sent out by one of his staffers. . . Sorry, 1:40 can't get here soon enough.

And. . . we're off! Woods pushes his opening tee shot right on the par-4 1st. This after Johnson and Day also missed the fairway to the right. At least, the marquee trio will have a nice opportunity to chat on the way to their golf balls.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS