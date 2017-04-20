Tiger Woods3 minutes ago

Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery, expected to miss rest of season

By
170317-tiger-woods-dubai-2017.jpg
Ross Kinnaird

Just two days after hitting his first golf shots in public in more than two months, Tiger Woods announced he's undergone another back surgery. The 14-time major champion is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

"The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain," Woods said in a statement on his website. "When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

According to Woods' site, the operation was performed by Dr. Richard Guyer of the Center for Disc Replacement at the Texas Back Institute. This is the fourth back operation that Woods has undergone. He first had back surgery prior to the 2014 Masters, then two more surgeries in the fall of 2015.

After he recovers from surgery, he will gradually begin his rehabilitation until he is completely healed," Guyer said. "Once that's accomplished, his workouts will be geared to allowing him to return to competitive golf.

"If you are going to have single-level fusion, the bottom level is the best place for it to occur. Some individuals are born with one less vertebrae, which would be similar to someone who had a single-level fusion," Guyer added.

The statement also said patients typically return to full activity in six months. That would put Woods on pace for a return in late October when a new PGA Tour season would be underway.

Woods sat out the entire 2015-2016 PGA Tour season, but returned to finish T-15 (out of 18 players) at his Hero World Challenge last December. He began 2017 with the announcement of an ambitious schedule that included four tournaments in a five-week span, but wound up only playing in two -- a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance and a WD at the Dubai Desert Classic following an opening 77.

There was talk that Woods might return for the 2017 Masters, but he withdrew the Friday before, saying he was "not tournament ready."

During Masters week, Golf Channel analyst and friend Notah Begay said he expected Woods to return to competition in May after the Players Championship.

