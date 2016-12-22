Tiger Woods to play golf with Donald Trump on Friday, according to source

SAN DIEGO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Phil Mickelson tees off on the 14th hole of the South Course during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro Am at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 4, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)
DORAL, FL - MARCH 10: Tiger Woods poses with the Gene Sarazen Cup and Donald Trump after winning the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at TPC Blue Monster at Doral on March 10, 2013 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

The consensus is that as a low single-digit handicap Donald Trump will be the best-ever golfer president when he assumes office on Jan. 20. Whether he can hold his own against a 14-time major champion is another story.

According to a source close to Trump, the President-elect is scheduled to play golf with Tiger Woods on Friday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. The soon-to-be 45th president and former World No. 1 are expected to play alongside two Trump International members.

The Trump-Woods outing comes a little more than three years after Woods played with President Barack Obama at The Floridian in Palm City, Fla. Obama's golf passion was often criticized by his right wing opponents, Trump included. The current President has played more than 300 rounds while in office, eventually working his way down to a 13 handicap.

Trump, who is listed as a 2.8 handicap in Golf Digest's most recent ranking of the best golfers in Washington, D.C., has said the demands of his new job will severely limit how much golf he plays. The Trump source familiar with the President-elect's golf habits says Trump loves the game too much to not use the game as an occasional forum for informal meetings.

Trump and Woods have met before, both maintaining residences in the Palm Beach area. In 2013, when Woods won the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump Doral, the President-elect awarded him the winner's trophy.

