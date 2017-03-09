Breaking News8 hours ago

Tiger Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational, no timetable for return

By
tiger-woods-dubai-2017-walking-alone
Ross Kinnaird

A day before the entry deadline, Tiger Woods announced on his website that he will miss the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational, as he continues to nurse back spasms.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing rest and rehabilitation on my back, I won't be able to play in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational," Woods said. "I'm especially disappointed because I wanted to be at Bay Hill to help honor Arnold. This is one event I didn't want to skip. Arnold has meant so much to me and my family; I thought of him as a close friend, and Sam and Charlie were both born in the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. He will be greatly missed and can never truly be replaced.

"Presently, I have no timetable for my return to golf, but my treatments are continuing and going well."

The news is not surprising. Earlier in the week, Presidents Cup captain Steve Stricker mentioned that, judging from texts with Woods and information from close sources, the 41-year-old was not physically well.

Woods has just three competitive rounds this season, withdrawing commitments from the Genesis Open and Honda Classic after suffering back spasms in Dubai. Bay Hill was marked as a potential return, as the 14-time major winner has won the event seven times.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

And the 2017 golf Oscar goes to...

Golf News & Tours

And The 2016 Golf Oscar Goes To...

Golf News & Tours

Jim Herman, who shot 62 in Round 1, playing this week because GE's Jack Welch talked him into it

Golf News & Tours

How have golf's greats performed as team captains?

Golf News & Tours

Popular search results for your 25 favorite names in golf

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursJim Herman, who shot 62 in Round 1, playing this we…
    Golf News & ToursAnd the 2017 golf Oscar goes to...
    Golf News & ToursHow have golf's greats performed as team captai…