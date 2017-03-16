Tiger Woods to appear at NYC book signing next week

Tiger Woods' next golf tournament remains a mystery, but we know when he'll make his next public appearance. The 14-time major champ will be signing copies of his new book in New York City next week.

Woods will appear at Barnes & Noble's Union Square location on Monday (March 20) at 12:30 p.m to promote The 1997 Masters: My Story, which he wrote with Lorne Rubenstein. Here are the event's details from the store's website:

This event offers an extremely limited amount of wristbands and seats with purchase of The 1997 Masters: My Story. Mr. Woods will only be signing copies of his new book, no memorabilia please. Wristbands will be distributed with purchase of The 1997 Masters: My Story, as of 9am on the morning of the event at this location only.

But if you're looking for Woods to do a reading or field questions about the book timed for the 20th anniversary of Woods' landmark win at Augusta National, it's not happening. There are also these "special instructions":

Requests for signatures on memorabilia, book personalizing or photos with Mr. Woods will not be granted. This event will not include a reading, discussion or Q&A. Two book limit per person.

Woods hasn't played since withdrawing before the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 with back spasms. Woods sat out the entire 2015-2016 PGA Tour season after undergoing two back surgeries in the fall of 2015.

After WDing in Dubai following a first-round 77, Woods pulled out of the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic, and even skipped a scheduled press conference at Riviera because, according to his agent Mark Steinberg, a doctor advised him to "stay horizontal. For those looking for a positive sign in that recovery process, it appears Woods is at least feeling good enough to sit through this event.

