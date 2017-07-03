Tiger Woods should quit playing and ‘come back and coach, become a Yoda-esque figure’

Pinterest Scott Halleran U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain Tiger Woods, with Patrick Reed on the 14th tee during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Stories of interest you might have missed…

“Every time I think about Tiger Woods telling a police officer he cannot bend over and tie his shoes, there is a voice in the back of my head that I simply can't shake. It's something I never thought I'd think, much less say out loud:

“I don't want this man to try to play golf anymore,” ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg writes.

What should Tiger do instead. “He shouldn't come back and try to play golf. He should come back and coach, become a Yoda-esque figure within the game, offering little bits of wisdom to a generation of golfers who would hang on his every word.”

Golf and its support of the military

“The wall at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm started out as a clean slate each morning, but just a few hours later it would be transformed. Splashes of green and black Sharpie on Thursday looked almost like a camouflaged pattern from afar but upon closer inspection revealed touching, handwritten messages.

“‘You are a real hero!’

“‘Thank you for your bravery and love of our country!’

“‘Your service is never forgotten.’”

Katherine Fitzgerald of USA Today writes about professional golf’s support of active military and veterans.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS