Tiger Woods says he's "receiving professional help" to manage pain medications

Three weeks after a Memorial Day DUI arrest, Tiger Woods revealed he's "receiving professional help" to manage medications. Here's Woods' full statement, which was posted on his social media handles on Monday evening:

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Woods' only previous statement since his arrest was an apology that day in which he stated that alcohol was not involved, but that he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” Woods blew a .000 blood-alcohol level on two breathalyzer tests, but the 14-time major winner told authorities he was taking four different types of medication, including Vicodin. It was later reported Woods also told police he was on Xanax.

Previous online reports said Woods would be entering rehab.

Woods was arrested after being found by police asleep at the wheel of his black Mercedes, which was partially blocking the right lane and had the right blinker on. There was also some damage to the car, which was noted in photos that were later released. Woods failed multiple sobriety tests, was booked, and eventually released at 10:50 a.m. that day.

Last week, the Associated Press reported Woods' July 5 arraignment on DUI charges was postponed until Aug. 9. No reason for the delay was given.

Woods underwent a fourth back surgery in late April and is expected to be sidelined through at least the end of this season.

